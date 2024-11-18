Inside Kim Kardashian's friendship with Erik and Lyle Menendez

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian 's relationship with Erik and Lyle Menendez is reportedly deepening as the brothers come closer to freedom!

Kim Kardashian's (l.) reported bond with Erik and Lyle Menendez (r.) is growing as the convicted killers' freedom nears. © Collage: AMY SUSSMAN & VINCE BUCCI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

Per OK! Magazine, the incarcerated brothers have a friend in The Kardashians star, who has apparently been keeping in touch with them.

An insider reported that Kim is "optimistic" about Erik and Lyle's futures, explaining, "She's had deep, intellectual conversations with Erik and Lyle and she genuinely believes in them."

The source further mentioned that the Menendez brothers are "not just a cause" for the SKIMs founder as she considers them "friends."

The informant added that Erik and Lyle, who will have a resentencing trial in December, are "truly grateful for all that Kim has done for them so far."

They continued that Kim has brought "a powerful, high-profile voice to their cause, and she's been unwavering in her commitment."