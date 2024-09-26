Kanye West reportedly hits back at Kim Kardashian's parenting demands!
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's parenting issues have escalated, with the rapper now reportedly hitting back at his exes' demands!
According to The Sun, the 46-year-old hip-hop mogul is turning the tables on his former wife amid disagreements over their parenting styles.
Insiders spilled that Ye is now attacking Kim for allowing their four kids – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm – to appear on the family's reality TV series, The Kardashians.
It's no secret that this has been an issue for the Flashing Lights hitmaker, but Kim has argued that their children "love being on TV."
Still, tipsters say that Ye "is playing Kim at her own game."
"He's against her putting the kids on the family reality show and on TikTok, so he's put them on stage," an insider added.
The latest tea follows earlier reports that claimed the AHS star has hired nannies and security guards for the kids for when they're with their father and his wifey, Blanca Censori, due to the rapper's pattern of erratic behavior.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Avalon.red & Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian