Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady reportedly "flirting" in the Hamptons!

Hamptons, New York - Could former NFL star Tom Brady be the "crush" Kim Kardashian is trying to keep secret?

Kim Kardashian (r) and Tom Brady are back sparking dating rumors after their flirty time in the Hamptons. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/tombrady & kimkardashian

Last month, rumors suggested that the 42-year-old SKKN mogul had found a new bae in the newly single 45-year-old athlete.

The gossip seemed to have been unfounded – until now!

Both Kim and Tom were attendees at Michael Rubin's celebrity-filled 4th of July bash.

According to The New York Post, the Kardashians star and the former quarterback "were super flirty with each other" at the Fanatics CEO’s annual white celebration.

A source further spilled to the Daily Mail that the two were "seen during the day on the beach together and again dancing at night," while another insider claims that Tom is "exactly" Kim's type.