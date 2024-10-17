Kim Kardashian proves North West has the same personality with throwback clip

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has agreed that daughter North West is truly her mini-me!

Kim Kardashian agrees that North West (r.) is her twin with a viral clip she reposted on her Instagram story. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

On Wednesday, The Kardashians star reposted Entertainment Tonight's clip via her Instagram story that featured a side-by-side comparison of a young Kim and her 11-year-old daughter.



The video kicks off with North's Interview Magazine feature, where she begins, "Hey, it's me, North West," adding a large grin before sticking her tongue out.

On the bottom was Kimmy Cakes' throwback clip from her eighth grade graduation, as the future mogul declared, "My name's Kim Kardashian, I'm the dopest on the ropest person in this class."

"And does everyone get a tape of this?" the SKIMs founder continued, "Because I hope you do so you can see me when I'm famous, and all of you are gonna remember me as this beautiful little girl."

No one can deny that North is Kim's mini-me as they both share high energy and outgoing personality!