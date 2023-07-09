Kim Kardashian spots spooky presence in solo selfie: "I am freaking out"

By Taylor Kamnetz

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian gave herself a case of the scares after noticing a haunting reflection in the background of a selfie she took when home alone.

There's nothing like noticing something in a photo that you didn't before.

On Sunday, Kim K posted a selfie on her Instagram feed, pointing out a newly noticed figure in the background of the pic.

"Soooo I took this pic last week when I was alone and now going through my phone I am freaking out noticing a woman in the window," the SKIMS co-founder said in the caption.

Many of Kim's 361 million followers headed to the comments to offer their thoughts on the spooky sighting, with many calling the figure a ghost.

"Just make sure the ghost knows Kris gets 10%!" one Instagram user wrote. Another alluded to Kim's current D&G beef with big sister Kourtney Kardashian on The Kardashians: "It's probably kourtney making sure you aren't wearing dolce and Gabbana."

Someone else pointed out that due to "the silhouette and clothing looks like a servant maybe pilgrim, look into who lived their [sic] before," while a different social media user shared similar sentiments: "Def a woman there. She prob owned the land the house was built on."

Is Kimmy Cakes trolling her fans, or do you really think there's a ghost in the photos?

Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

