Did Kourtney Kardashian give birth? Travis Barker dips out of Blink-182 tour with cryptic posts

Los Angeles, California - Did Kourtney Kardashian already give birth to her baby boy with Travis Barker, and is all well with the couple's pregnancy?

Travis Barker rushed home amid his Blink-182 tour for an "urgent family matter." Is all well with Kourtney Kardashian (r.)? © collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash

On Friday, the drummer's band Blink-182, postponed the European leg of their tour after Travis rushed home for an "urgent family mater."

The rockers shared the news via Twitter, writing, "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed."

"More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

Yet hours before the announcement, Travis posted a series of cryptic snaps on his Instagram story, perhaps signaling that the emergency is regarding his expecting wife Kourtney.