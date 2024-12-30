Kourtney Kardashian drops holiday snaps with Travis Barker and blended family

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian has given fans a peek behind the curtain of the Kar-Jenner's intimate Christmas Eve celebrations.

Kourtney Kardashian (r.) has given fans a peek behind the curtain of the Kar-Jenner's intimate Christmas Eve celebrations. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kourtneykardash

The 45-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Monday to share a slideshow of photos from the annual family party, which was a more low-key affair this time around.

The first photo showed Kourtney alongside hubby Travis Barker and their blended family, including their baby boy Rocky, whose face was again blocked from view.

Making a rare appearance was Kourtney's oldest son, 15-year-old Mason, and his younger siblings, Penelope (12) and Reign (10) – all of whom the Poosh mogul shares with her ex, Scott Disick.

Travis' son Landon (21) and step-daughter Atiana (25) rounded out the crew, along with family friend Carl Dawson.

The rest of the snaps featured plenty of the Kardashian side, with Kourtney's younger sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian making the cut, along with momager Kris Jenner.

But notably absent from the celebration was Khloé Kardashian, who had to skip the festivities when her daughter, True, came down with a high fever on the day of the party.