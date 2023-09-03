Kourtney Kardashian leaves hospital with Travis Barker after "urgent" scare and alarming posts

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's son hasn't arrived yet, as the Poosh owner's baby bump was seen when they left the hospital after an "urgent matter."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker appeared to be in good health and still pregnant after an "urgent family matter." © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardash & ASTRID STAWIARZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Saturday, the 44-year-old Poosh founder and her hubby were photographed leaving an LA hospital, confirming that the spouses are still waiting for their baby boy.



In pics obtained by TMZ, the spouses held hands as they entered a parked black SUV.

Kourt's pregnant belly is still visible in the all-gray fit she rocked walking out of the hospital and The Kardashians star appeared to be in good health.

The sighting follow's Blink-182's announcement postponing their European tour after Travis left for an "urgent family mater."

"The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available," the band's Twitter post read.

The rocker then shared photos of himself in a hospital prayer room, leading to concerns for Kourt and their baby boy.