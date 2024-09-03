Kylie Jenner and bestie Stassie vlog their Cheesecake Factory day out like "16-year-olds"

Los Angeles, California - Fashion mogul Kylie Jenner shared a glimpse into her casual night out at the Cheesecake Factory with her longtime best friend, Stassie, in a recent TikTok video.

Kylie Jenner (l.) and her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou went to Cheesecake Factory and documented their fun time for fans to watch on TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kyliejenner & @stassiebaby

Fans are getting to see more of Kylie's private life, and they aren't complaining!

On Monday, the 27-year-old decided to head to the classic Cheesecake Factory for lunch with her best friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou.

When the two arrived, they checked in with the host and then sat down at their reserved table. Kylie couldn't help but express her fondness for the restaurant, saying, "I think it's super charming."

Before diving into the menu, the Khy founder and YouTuber started their night off with a couple of strawberry spritzes and peach bellinis.

In the video, Kylie had a butter yellow top on with white jeans and her long brown hair down. Stas had a white tank on with denim jeans and a casual flowy hairstyle as well.



The two decided on a mix of classic and adventurous food, including cheeseburger spring rolls, pretzel bites, sweet corn tamale cakes, chicken enchiladas, and chicken romano. But before their meals arrived, they couldn't resist trying the delicious bread, which made Kylie admit she was a "white bread girl."

Luckily, fans got more bestie content as Stassie uploaded another part of the video on her own page!