Kylie Jenner flaunts voluminous curls on TikTok: "On my healthy hair journey"

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner revealed that she's on a "healthy hair journey" in a viral TikTok !

Healthy hair, don't care! Kylie Jenner is the definition of "hair goals" in her latest TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/kyliejenner

Curls galore!

The 25-year-old beauty magnate is apparently all about her healthy hair these days.

On Thursday, Kylie dropped a quick video on her TikTok page where she flaunted her billowing dark tresses that were styled in loose curls.

The clip showed the mom of two twirling and teasing her hair while also giving viewers a peek at her toned mid-section as she rocked a simple black crop top with a pair of low-slung black lounge pants.

"I've been on my healthy hair journeyyyyy," Kylie captioned the post.