Kylie Jenner goes all-in on bold new hair color: "Teal the end of time"

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has fully committed to her new blue hair as she continues to drop snaps of the King Kylie-esque 'do!

Kylie Jenner has fully committed to her new blue hair as she continues to drop snaps of the King Kylie-esque 'do! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kyliejenner

The 27-year-old reality star swapped up her Instagram profile picture to reflect her new look as she shared more photos of the hair color on Thursday.

"Teal the end of time," Kylie captioned her first photo dump featuring her blue locks.

The slideshow included a few selfie-style photos and videos from the beauty mogul, seemingly taken in her car.

On Friday, Kylie dropped even more new photos, posing in a towel with a cup of coffee placed on the table in front of her.

The mom of two first debuted her dye job as she grabbed sushi in Los Angeles on Wednesday, quickly drawing comparisons to her mid-2010s "King Kylie" era – which was known for including a ton of bold hair colors.

Her famous sisters rushed to the comments of her new posts to share their thoughts, with Khloé Kardashian speaking for just about everyone as she wrote, "I'm not falling for this anymore."