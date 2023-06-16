Kylie Jenner hit with $120,000 lawsuit from model over missed payments
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner and her beauty brand are in hot water as they face a legal challenge from a woman who modeled in a recent photoshoot for Kylie Cosmetics.
Per TMZ, the 25-year-old's company is being sued by Sasha Palma, a model who said she was not paid on time for two photoshoots she took part in.
According to the legal documents, the model was hired for a single-day photoshoot in June 2020. She claims that she was told she'd be paid her $2,000 rate by early July but says Kylie Cosmetics was over 30 days late with the payment.
Palma alleges that the same issue occurred with another one-day photoshoot in August 2020 and says she's owed $120,000 in total penalties for both missed deadlines.
However, Jenner's legal team has fired back at the allegations, telling TMZ that Palma was indeed paid within 45 days of the shoots - and they have the invoices to prove it.
Kylie Jenner's team hits back at lawsuit allegations
Another insider posed the theory that the model's agent may have withheld the payment, meaning the reality star isn't to blame.
Sources also told the outlet that Palma sought a letter of recommendation from the beauty company, and they did not oblige.
Per Palma's Instagram, the model took part in additional promotional campaigns for the brand after the supposed missed payments, with the most recent being in October 2021.
