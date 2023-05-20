Kylie Jenner shares adorable video of son Aire's major milestone

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner's son Aire has made a major milestone, as he is officially an on-the-go toddler!

Walking on sunshine! Kylie Jenner shared a new life update featuring her son Aire earlier this week. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/kyliejenner

Kids don't stay kids forever!

Earlier this week, the 25-year-old beauty mogul dropped a sweet clip on her TikTok that featured her son walking on his own.

The 15-month-old is seen walking hand-in-hand with his mom as the pair strolls through an outdoor garden surrounded by colorful flowers and tall trees.

Kylie sported an all-black outfit in the cute video, while Aire wore a multi-colored T-shirt with beige pants.

The precious life update shows that all is well with The Kardashians star's kids, whom she shares with her ex, rapper Travis Scott.

Yet, there has been more talk that the Sicko Mode artist isn't too thrilled that Kylie is reportedly dating Timothée Chalamet.