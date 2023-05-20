Kylie Jenner shares adorable video of son Aire's major milestone
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner's son Aire has made a major milestone, as he is officially an on-the-go toddler!
Kids don't stay kids forever!
Earlier this week, the 25-year-old beauty mogul dropped a sweet clip on her TikTok that featured her son walking on his own.
The 15-month-old is seen walking hand-in-hand with his mom as the pair strolls through an outdoor garden surrounded by colorful flowers and tall trees.
Kylie sported an all-black outfit in the cute video, while Aire wore a multi-colored T-shirt with beige pants.
The precious life update shows that all is well with The Kardashians star's kids, whom she shares with her ex, rapper Travis Scott.
Yet, there has been more talk that the Sicko Mode artist isn't too thrilled that Kylie is reportedly dating Timothée Chalamet.
Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet still dating?
While it's still unclear when Kylie allegedly began dating the Dune star, US Weekly did reveal that sources claim Travis isn't "ecstatic" about the whole situation.
Still, an insider further dished, "Despite his feelings, Kylie and Travis have both been very mature about their split and are focused on co-parenting in a healthy manner."
As for Kylie and Timothée, the source noted that are "still casually dating, but it's not that serious."
"They both have incredibly busy schedules, which keeps them away from each other for lengthy periods of time. That can make it hard to build a solid foundation, but they're still in communication and open to seeing where things go," the insider added.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/kyliejenner