Kylie Jenner vacas with Khloé Kardashian amid "low-key" fling with Timothée Chalamet

Perugia, Italy - Kylie Jenner jetted off to Italy with sis Khloé Kardashian amid talk she and Timothée Chalamet are keeping their relationship "low-key."

Kylie Jenner was seen looking fly while catching a flight to Italy for some vacatio n time. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

Leo season isn't over for Kylie!

The newly 26-year-old beauty mogul seemingly continued her birthday celebrations from earlier this month with KoKo, as the two were caught touching down in Perugia.

Per The Daily Mail, the sisters took separate private jets there and the Good American CEO's daughter was also present for the trip.

Kylie naturally sported a chic travel look with a striped button-down shirt, matching shorts, and black sandals.

From pics obtained by the outlet, it appears the makeup mogul traveled solo for the vacay.

Yet that doesn't mean that Timothée isn't back in LA waiting for his supposed boo's return!