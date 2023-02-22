Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls wins a NAACP Image award

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo scored a big win on night two of the 54th NAACP Image Awards, with her show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls taking the award for Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series!

Lizzo's show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls was named the Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series at the 54th NAACP Image Awards. © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Lizzo’s Amazon Prime original beat out shows like Legendary, Shark Tank, Sweet Life: Los Angeles, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta to make the singer's start in 2023 even better!

In the week leading up to the main awards ceremony for the 54th NAACP Image awards on Saturday, organizers are announcing winners in the virtual events.

Monday kicked things off with stars like Beyoncé and Rihanna being honored in the Outstanding Recording Categories.

This isn't the first award that Lizzo's show has won. In September 2022, Lizzo accepted an Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program.

