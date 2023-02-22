Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls wins a NAACP Image award

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls won Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series at the 54th NAACP Image Awards.

By Jamie Grasse

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo scored a big win on night two of the 54th NAACP Image Awards, with her show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls taking the award for Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series!

Lizzo’s Amazon Prime original beat out shows like Legendary, Shark Tank, Sweet Life: Los Angeles, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta to make the singer's start in 2023 even better!

In the week leading up to the main awards ceremony for the 54th NAACP Image awards on Saturday, organizers are announcing winners in the virtual events.

Monday kicked things off with stars like Beyoncé and Rihanna being honored in the Outstanding Recording Categories.

This isn't the first award that Lizzo's show has won. In September 2022, Lizzo accepted an Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program.

Lizzo racks up to other nominations

Lizzo celebrated the win by posting a pic of the NAACP's announcement to her Insta story early Wednesday morning with the caption "AHHHHH."

The artist was also nominated as an outstanding host of a Reality Program, as well as for the Soul/R &B song award with About Damn Time. In the end, she lost out to Tabitha Brown and Beyoncé's Cuff It, respectively.

Other winners from night two of the NAACP Image awards included The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis, Stacey Abrams, and the late Michael K. Williams.

