Lizzo shows off new look – and recent reads – in stunning Insta snaps
Los Angeles, California - Lizzo posted up this weekend looking fire in a new 'do and spouted some hot takes on staying well-read to her Instagram followers.
In the Sunday post, the Good As Hell singer took a barefaced selfie in a brown tanktop with brown short shorts and a matching hoodie.
"There was a time when it was illegal for my granny's granny to read. Now all I see is 'I ain't reading allat,'" the star wrote.
"Pay attention to the illusion of freedom, your mind is your most valuable instrument," she added.
In the photoset, Lizzo shared cover photos of books by bell hooks and Octavia Butler – two literary icons known for their innovative takes on racial and feminist discourse.
The comments section, however, may have missed the point of the post, as they found themselves focusing in on the singer's new hair.
Commenters focus on the outside of Lizzo's head instead of the inside
"You look great with the Afro," wrote one commenter as another echoed, "Digging the hair."
A third even said, "It's giving me Angela Davis," comparing the pop star to the political activist and philosopher who is known for her beautiful Afro hairdo.
Other fans weren't feeling the hair, however.
"Lizzo love you down boots but this fro is a no go I'm sorry LOOOOVE ME SOME YOU, but I gotta keep it [100,]" wrote one commenter.
"let's braid it let's do something but not this."
Lizzo's been all about changing up her look lately, as she also wowed fans with a "rich auntie" look earlier this month.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@lizzobeeating