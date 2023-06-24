Madonna debuts dramatically different look in surprising new photos

New York, New York - As pop superstar Madonna prepares to kick off The Celebration Tour next month, she's revealed her radical new look via social media.

Madonna showed off a radical new look in photos from rehearsals for her upcoming Celebration Tour. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/madonna

The 64-year-old singer has been keeping her followers entertained with several video snippets and photos from tour rehearsals.

This week, Madonna again shared some new snaps on her Instagram and surprised fans with her shocking new look.



"The Calm Before the Storm," she captioned the post, referring to the upcoming tour.

In the other photos, Madonna is seen rolling across the floor during rehearsal and posing in different outfits.

Just a few months ago, the artist appeared at the 2023 Grammy Awards and faced a flood of hate online as social media users mocked her appearance, with some claiming she was unrecognizable.

But in the new photos, though Madonna certainly continues to retouch photos and use filters, the swelling of her face that drew such cruel criticism seems to have disappeared entirely.