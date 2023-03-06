Madonna flaunts youthful glow next to new boxing boo Joshua Popper

New York, New York - Singer Madonna was seen embracing her youthful complexion at new boo Joshua Popper's boxing match at the Classic Car Club.

Madonna (l) showed off her youthful and glowing complexion at boyfriend Joshua Popper's boxing match. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/madonna

Does Madonna ever age? From the looks of recent snaps on her Insta story, it doesn't look like it!

The Material Girl artist showed off her flawless skin in a natural makeup look while watching her new boo Joshua Popper defeat his opponent in a boxing match.

Madonna was seen rocking a black jacket with a black "spiritually hungry" hat and two copper braids while Popper flaunted his dreamy smile and tatted muscles while placing his arm around his new wildly famous sweetheart.

According to the Mirror, Madonna's new romance comes shortly after she split from boyfriend Andrew Darnell (23) last month.

The pair has reportedly been "enjoying each other's company after Josh had been training one of her kids at the Bredwinners gym in New York City."

Photos posted on social media of the two getting cozy kick-started rumors about their secret romance.