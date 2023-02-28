Madonna reacts to tragic passing of her brother-in-law Anthony Ciccone
Los Angeles, California - Madonna is mourning the loss of her brother Anthony Ciccone, who has sadly passed away at the age of 66.
Ciccone has not had it easy, as he battled alcohol addiction and lived on the street for many years.
While Ciccone's 64-year-old sister has hasn't commented publicly on his death, his brother-in-law took to Instagram to mourn his loss.
"My brother-in-law, Anthony Gerard Ciccone, exited this earthly plane last evening," musician Joe Henry, who is married to Madonna's sister Melanie Ciccone, wrote on Sunday alongside an old photo of Anthony.
Henry, who had known Ciccone since he was 15, admits he was "a complex character" and that the pair "tangled in moments, as true brothers can."
"But I loved him, and understood him better than I was sometimes willing to let on," Henry said.
The pop superstar, who was born Madonna Louise Ciccone grew up with a total of seven siblings. Anthony was her eldest brother.
The Material Girl artist had always tried to support her brother whenever he accepted the help, an insider told Page Six.
Madonna had a strained relationship with her late brother, Anthony Ciccone
Though Madonna offered her support to her late brother in the past, the pair did not have an easy relationship.
"Most family members had a difficult relationship with him due to his disease [with alcohol]," the source reported.
"During his final months, he was in contact with family and Madonna, but this past week, he refused the support the rehab facility offered, and it was clear he was ready to move on," the insider revealed.
The family relationship sounded quite different in a scathing interview Ciccone gave to the Daily Mail in 2013.
Ciccone had some harsh words about his sister, claiming at the time that she "doesn't give a sh*t if I'm dead or alive."
"I never loved her in the first place, she never loved me. We never loved each other," he said of the Vogue singer.
Ciccone had similarly cold remarks about his father.
"My father would be very happy if I died of hypothermia and then he would not have to worry about it anymore," he said.
It remains unclear whether Madonna reconciled with her brother before his tragic passing.
Cover photo: Fotomontage: Screenshot/Instagram/joehenrymusic, AFP/Frazer Harrison