Madonna reacts to tragic passing of her brother-in-law Anthony Ciccone

Los Angeles, California - Madonna is mourning the loss of her brother Anthony Ciccone, who has sadly passed away at the age of 66.

Madonna has to cope with the death of her eldest brother, Anthony Ciccone, who died at the age of only 66. © AFP/Frazer Harrison

Ciccone has not had it easy, as he battled alcohol addiction and lived on the street for many years.

While Ciccone's 64-year-old sister has hasn't commented publicly on his death, his brother-in-law took to Instagram to mourn his loss.

"My brother-in-law, Anthony Gerard Ciccone, exited this earthly plane last evening," musician Joe Henry, who is married to Madonna's sister Melanie Ciccone, wrote on Sunday alongside an old photo of Anthony.

Henry, who had known Ciccone since he was 15, admits he was "a complex character" and that the pair "tangled in moments, as true brothers can."

"But I loved him, and understood him better than I was sometimes willing to let on," Henry said.

The pop superstar, who was born Madonna Louise Ciccone grew up with a total of seven siblings. Anthony was her eldest brother.

The Material Girl artist had always tried to support her brother whenever he accepted the help, an insider told Page Six.