Madonna returns with a surprising new look after health scare

New York, New York - After her recent health scare, pop icon Madonna has returned to social media, and the star has caused quite a stir among her fans with her latest photo.

On Tuesday, Madonna thanked her fans for their support amid her recovery from a recent health scare. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/madonna

The picture, which the 65-year-old shared on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, among others on Tuesday, received thousands of likes and positive comments within just a few minutes.

In the snap, the Like a Prayer singer is seen embracing a lush bouquet of pink roses with her eyes closed and her hair lightly braided into pigtails.

"A single rose can be my garden. A single friend my world," she captioned the post, accompanied by a heart emoji, a rose emoji, and a simple "Thank You."

Madonna caused some alarm in June when her manager revealed that she had been hospitalized for a "serious" infection, leading to the postponement of her upcoming tour.

While her new look is more natural than what fans are used to seeing on her social media, her followers are certainly happy that the seven-time Grammy winner has seemingly recovered well and is sharing her gratitude already.