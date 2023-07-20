Madonna returns with a surprising new look after health scare
New York, New York - After her recent health scare, pop icon Madonna has returned to social media, and the star has caused quite a stir among her fans with her latest photo.
The picture, which the 65-year-old shared on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, among others on Tuesday, received thousands of likes and positive comments within just a few minutes.
In the snap, the Like a Prayer singer is seen embracing a lush bouquet of pink roses with her eyes closed and her hair lightly braided into pigtails.
"A single rose can be my garden. A single friend my world," she captioned the post, accompanied by a heart emoji, a rose emoji, and a simple "Thank You."
Madonna caused some alarm in June when her manager revealed that she had been hospitalized for a "serious" infection, leading to the postponement of her upcoming tour.
While her new look is more natural than what fans are used to seeing on her social media, her followers are certainly happy that the seven-time Grammy winner has seemingly recovered well and is sharing her gratitude already.
Madonna will return to touring this fall with The Celebration Tour
The mother of six is still recovering from her health scare, as rescuers had reportedly found her unresponsive in her New York apartment before being taken to the hospital and "intubated for at least one night."
The frightening incident occurred amid preparations for The Celebration Tour, which had been scheduled to begin on July 15 in Vancouver, Canada.
Earlier this month, Madonna broke her silence via social media, thanking fans for their "positive energy" and confirming that the current plan is to reschedule the North American concert dates and kick off the tour in Europe this October.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/instagram/madonna