Madonna serves clapback to critics once again after Grammys appearance

Los Angeles, California - Like the iconic star she is, Madonna has gotten the last word amid all the criticism surrounding her looks.

Madonna is unbothered by what the critics have to say when it comes to her looks. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/madonna & Twitter/madonna

B*tch, she's Madonna!

The 64-year-old pop singer has again shut down her haters in a truly iconic way.

On Monday, Madonna took to Twitter to give a nod to the unflattering remarks she's been receiving as of late over her looks, especially after presenting at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

The Like A Virgin artist shared a recent snap of herself and captioned the post, "Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol."

Prior to her newest pointed jab, Madonna addressed the harsh comments she's received from fans head on with an Instagram reel that highlighted her favorite moments from the Grammys. In its lengthy caption, the Holiday singer slammed the "ageist" and "misogynistic" remarks thrown her way.

"I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I'm not going to start," she wrote earlier this month.

"I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come."