Mary Fitzgerald flaunts go-getter energy in Selling Sunset teaser
Los Angeles, California - Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald is giving fans a sneak peek at the energy she and her costars are bringing to season six.
Now that there is a premiere date for the hit Netflix reality TV show's highly anticipated sixth season, it's safe to say Selling Sunset fans are curious about what to expect.
Always one to provide a little side commentary, Mary Fitzgerald stepped up to unveil the energy she and Selling Sunset costar Nicole Young are bringing in the new season by way of Instagram.
In a recently posted video, Mary and Nicole are seen strutting their stuff in fashion-forward, slo-mo style. Mary is sporting a bralette with a blazer draped over her shoulders and sparkling silver dress pants, while Nicole is rocking a white blazer with a cropped cami top, white shorts with gold detailing, and a pair of strappy heeled sandals.
Mary captioned the post: Me and my girl @itsnicoleyoung SLAYED!!! [Stay] tuned for some more behind the scenes of the new season of @sellingsunsetnetflix coming out on May 19!!! Can’t wait."
Jason Oppenheim, co-founder of The Oppenheim Group brokerage and Selling Sunset castmate, commented: "Power ladies ❤️," while Alex Hall of Selling the OC simply wrote, "Yessssssss."
If this is the type of energy viewers will see on season six of Selling Sunset, the show's May 19 premiere date can't arrive soon enough!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/themarybonnet