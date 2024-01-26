Megan Thee Stallion disses haters in scorching new single Hiss!
Houston, Texas - Psst! Megan Thee Stallion's latest snake-inspired single is out, and the star's latest hit is called Hiss, this track is all about the diss!
Megan is biting back and slinging bars with her first single of 2024.
Monday, she announced the new single with gorgeous retro-inspired artwork.
Even before it dropped, it was already clear that Hiss would be pulling no punches, as a preview of the intro lyrics showed: "I just want to kick this s*** off by saying f*** y’all!"
At midnight Friday, fans finally got the full thing and it's safe to say expectations were met. Meg disses all her haters, which – as a closer look at the lyrics suggests – include Nicki Minaj, Drake, and Tony Lanez.
"Megan Thee Stallion cooked everybody I think one of the top 5 diss records of all time," one X user declared.
Megan Thee Stallion claps back with a crisp diss track
In Hiss, the proud Houstonian call out just about everyone, kicking off Megan's revenge era.
Meg also addresses her legal battles: "I’m the Teflon don in the courtroom, they be throwing that dirt, don’t s*** stick" she raps, before back at her rivals.
A particularly hard-hitting line goes: "All these little rap n**** so fraud, Xanax be they hardest bars."
Hiss was co-produced by LilJuMadeDaBeat and Bankroll Got It.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/Megantheestallion