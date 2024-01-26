Megan Thee Stallion disses haters in scorching new single Hiss!

Houston, Texas - Psst! Megan Thee Stallion's latest snake-inspired single is out, and the star 's latest hit is called Hiss, this track is all about the diss!

Megan Thee Stallion's Hiss is out and it's a hard-hitting diss track. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/Megantheestallion

Megan is biting back and slinging bars with her first single of 2024.

Monday, she announced the new single with gorgeous retro-inspired artwork.

Even before it dropped, it was already clear that Hiss would be pulling no punches, as a preview of the intro lyrics showed: "I just want to kick this s*** off by saying f*** y’all!"

At midnight Friday, fans finally got the full thing and it's safe to say expectations were met. Meg disses all her haters, which – as a closer look at the lyrics suggests – include Nicki Minaj, Drake, and Tony Lanez.

"Megan Thee Stallion cooked everybody I think one of the top 5 diss records of all time," one X user declared.