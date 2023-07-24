Megan Thee Stallion gets spicy with "bad b**ches'" pickle and Cheetos recipe - and maybe new music!

Fans are thrilled Megan Thee Stallion is back with "hot girl" social media clips, as she shared a wild recipe of hot fried pickles recipe battered in Cheetos!

By Jamie Grasse

Houston, Texas - Megan Thee Stallion is back with her "hot girl" social media clips, and the internet is heating up. In her latest clip, the Traumatize artist shares her recipe for fried pickles, and it's certainly spicy!

Megan Thee Stallion took to TikTok to share her very special hot fried pickles recipe battered in Cheetos crumbs! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/Megan Thee Stallion It's been a minute since rapper Megan Thee Stallion delivered a vid with one of her very special and hilarious voiceovers online, AKA a "Hot Girl Post." But luckily for the internet, the WAP artist is back on social media and in good spirits. Fans are thrilled that "Hot Girl Culture" is back, and this time, Megan is giving us her "hot girl chip." In her latest clip, the Houston native takes viewers through how she likes her fried pickles prepared. It's fast – and hysterical. Olivia Dunne Olivia Dunne chows down on a date and pays homage to a classic in viral TikTok

Spoiler alert: Megan likes her pickles cheesy and covered in Hot Cheeto crumbles. Per the vid, this is "how a bad b***hes eat pickles."

Is Megan Thee Stallion cooking up new music too?

Megan Thee Stallion posted a pic that might mean the rapper is making music again. © Screenshot/Instagram/Megan Thee Stallion Megan Thee Stallion posted the clip to both Instagram and TikTok to the delight of millions. Over one million Insta users have liked the food fun, while it's been viewed more than two million times on TikTok. She presented the video by writing in the caption, "Ive been in much a good mood lately I decided I want to show y'all how I make one of my favorite snacks with my two favorite things pickles and hot Cheetossss." There's even a cameo by her adorable Frenchie dog! Celebrities NBA YoungBoy gets Halloween-inspired face tattoos that have the web buzzing It's safe to say: the internet is here for it. More than a few fans wrote in to say how much they've missed the rapper's hot girl posts. As one wrote, "Gworllll I miss theseee voiceovers real bad." Fans agreed with the rapper's bizarre recipe, who quipped that she needed some time in the chef spotlight. One wrote: "SOMEONE GET HER OWN REALITY COOKING SHOW RIGHT NOW." Yet also on Sunday, Megan posted a pic to her Instagram story that looked like she is back in the studio. The snap's caption said, "Im back in that mode its that time." Could the artist be recording something more than a TikTok sound? She previously said she was taking a break from music to prioritize healing, but perhaps she's found the inspo she needs for new music.