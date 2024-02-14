Megan Thee Stallion gives fans thrills and chills with slightly terrifying nails

Houston, Texas - Megan Thee Stallion's latest fashion statements is making her fans have some confused thoughts with her latest fashion statement!

Megan Thee Stallion thrills millions of fans with her slightly unsettling fang nails. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Megan Thee Stallion.

Meg has never been shy about being on the cutting edge, and the star's newest accessories are certainly making a sharp impression!

"I’ve really been into my new fang nails lately," the Hiss rapper wrote in an Instagram post, which featured five shots of the artist's slightly terrifying nails.

In two pics, there's also an unsettling amount of a gel-like substance dripping from her finger fangs.

A million likes and counting later, users are struggling to decide how they feel about the claw-like additions.