Megan Thee Stallion gives fans thrills and chills with slightly terrifying nails
Houston, Texas - Megan Thee Stallion's latest fashion statements is making her fans have some confused thoughts with her latest fashion statement!
Meg has never been shy about being on the cutting edge, and the star's newest accessories are certainly making a sharp impression!
"I’ve really been into my new fang nails lately," the Hiss rapper wrote in an Instagram post, which featured five shots of the artist's slightly terrifying nails.
In two pics, there's also an unsettling amount of a gel-like substance dripping from her finger fangs.
A million likes and counting later, users are struggling to decide how they feel about the claw-like additions.
Meg's nails have her fans' minds in the gutter
On the more positive side, plenty of fans praised the looks as "epic" and giving off "teen wolf" vibes.
However, a lot of attention turned the sticky-looking gel dripping from her clawed digits.
"The thoughts in my head were very inappropriate," one user wrote in response.
Another echoed, "I got something unholy to say."
As the conversation threatened to get out of hand, one comment tried to impose some order: "Get y'all heads out the gutter."
Fang nails chime quite nicely with the theme of Megan Thee Stallion's latest works, Cobra and Hiss.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Megan Thee Stallion.