Megan Thee Stallion is cooking more than just a tasty new meal!

Houston, Texas - Megan Thee Stallion isn't just back in the kitchen, whipping up yet another dish featuring Hot Cheetos. She's also got new music cooking!

"Thee Hot Girl Chef back again," the star in the caption of her latest TikTok and Instagram cooking post from Tuesday night.

In the clip, the WAP rapper is making Elote, or grilled corn, which is traditionally slathered in a mayo cream sauce seasoned with chill powder, cheese, and lime.

As her cute rapid-fire video shows, Megan Thee Stallion's Elotes recipe uses a mix of cream, limes, water, cheese crumbles, and smashed-up Hot Cheetos. The Traumatize artists dances around as she blends up the mixture, before putting it into a labeled bottle and dressing her cooked corn.

Ever the confident one, Megan declares she "really is a mother f***ing chef at this point."

Instagram and TikTok users are quick to agree with this assessment, calling for studios to "Give her a cooking show."