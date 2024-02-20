Megan Thee Stallion makes surprising admission in birthday recap
Los Vegas, Nevada - While relating her 29th birthday festivities, rapper Megan Thee Stallion made a surprising admission, saying one activity had her "fighting for her life."
Megan Thee Stallion partied hard with her friends for her 29th birthday. The Hot Girl Coach drank champagne, enjoyed fancy meals, went roller-skating, and braved a horror movie-inspired escape room.
The Cobra artist had so much fun that she needed two snappy voice-over reels to recap the festivities.
In the second recap, posted to social media Monday, she made a surprising admission.
Megan Thee Stallion doesn't roller-skate.
"Now, I'm scratching my head, cuz I don't really know how to roller-skate," Meg admits and adds that she isn't sure why her friend picked that activity.
The Hiss artist says her pals in "Pepto-Bismol pink" knew how to get around the rink and were acting like Beyoncé.
As the clip pans to Meg being pulled helplessly around the rink by a friend, she exclaims, "And look at me over in the corner fighting for my d**n life."
"B***h, I am Megan Thee Stallion put me on flat ground," she continues. "I don't four wheels, but I know something you all can't do."
The video then shows Meg twerking while her friends throw popcorn at her.
Fans can't get enough of Meg's birthday shenanigans
Fans hopped in the comments section to share their thoughts on Meg's birthday recaps, including her admission that she can't skate.
"Baby you from Texas & you can’t skateeeee?" wrote one Instagram user.
A few others shared they couldn't roller-skate either.
"Megannnn!!! Let me give you some skate lessons! I can get you right," one actual skate instructor offered.
Other commenters gushed over Meg's hysterical voice-overs, her pink outfit, and that she asked why a horror-themed escape room doesn't offer their clients diapers.
Part two of the birthday recap boasts over 400 likes and counting.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/Megantheestallion