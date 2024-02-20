Megan Thee Stallion makes surprising admission in birthday recap

Los Vegas, Nevada - While relating her 29th birthday festivities, rapper Megan Thee Stallion made a surprising admission, saying one activity had her "fighting for her life."

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion says one of her birthday activities had her "fighting for her life." © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/Megantheestallion

Megan Thee Stallion partied hard with her friends for her 29th birthday. The Hot Girl Coach drank champagne, enjoyed fancy meals, went roller-skating, and braved a horror movie-inspired escape room.

The Cobra artist had so much fun that she needed two snappy voice-over reels to recap the festivities.

In the second recap, posted to social media Monday, she made a surprising admission.

Megan Thee Stallion doesn't roller-skate.

"Now, I'm scratching my head, cuz I don't really know how to roller-skate," Meg admits and adds that she isn't sure why her friend picked that activity.

The Hiss artist says her pals in "Pepto-Bismol pink" knew how to get around the rink and were acting like Beyoncé.

As the clip pans to Meg being pulled helplessly around the rink by a friend, she exclaims, "And look at me over in the corner fighting for my d**n life."

"B***h, I am Megan Thee Stallion put me on flat ground," she continues. "I don't four wheels, but I know something you all can't do."

The video then shows Meg twerking while her friends throw popcorn at her.