Megan Thee Stallion opens up on shooting and blasts haters in emotional video

Los Angles, California - Megan Thee Stallion opened up about healing after the trauma of her 2020 shooting as the star shared some intimate details, as well as some righteous anger on Instagram Live.

Megan Thee Stallion doesn't want to keep opening up old wounds. She is done with the shooting. © Collage: Screenshot/Twitter/Tina Snow &Screenshot/Instagram/Megan T hee Stallion

"I'm trying to move on from being shot the best I can. I still wake up in the middle of the night crying," the WAP rapper said.

She took to social media to address claims that Tory Lanez's driver, Jauquan Smith, submitted a legal statement saying Megan's former best friend Kelsey Harris – not Lanez – was holding the gun with which she was shot.

"I know who shot me. I said who shot me, and that’s why the f*** you in jail... Ya'll dragging it online like it's some new evidence. There's no new evidence," the artist insisted.

Since the 2020 incident in Megan Thee Stallion in the feet, Megan has been dragged by a lot of hip hop's heavy hitters and online trolls, who have forced her to defend herself as she dealt with traumatic backlash.

In August, Lanez was convicted of three felonies related to the shooting and sentenced to 10 years in jail. Even after the sentencing, he and his fans have continued to claim innocence.

Meanwhile, Megan is sick of this social media discourse. "Y'all care about online. Cuz the case already won in court. But ya'll are about online," she gripped on Live.