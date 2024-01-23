Megan Thee Stallion thrills fans with big announcement: "Bouta throw a HISSY FIT!"

Houston, Texas - Megan Thee Stallion is starting the year strong with a brand-new single that has the star 's fans "bouta throw a HISSY FIT!"

Megan Thee Stallion announced the Friday released of her brand-new single, Hiss. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/Megantheestallion

Megan Thee Stallion's new single Hiss drops Friday, January 26, per her Monday Instagram announcement that featured stunning promo artwork.

The Sweetest Pie rapper is leaning into a familiar snake theme: Hiss is the follow-up single to her November release, Cobra. That single debuted at number 32 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The artist posted two versions of artwork for Hiss, both boasting a retro feel.

The first appropriately features a frightening white snake curled around Megan's head, as she poses in a red fishnet mock-neck shirt and glam make-up.

In the second promo pic, a sheer cut-out dress makes her look like a sultry pin-up girl.