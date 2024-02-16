Megan Thee Stallion turns up the heat with birthday posts and new product launch!
Houston, Texas - Hiss rapper Megan Thee Stallion celebrated her 29th birthday by launching her Hot Girl Systems collaboration with Nike and sharing some striking new shots.
Fans of Megan Thee Stallion (aka the Hotties) had much to celebrate Thursday. The Houston rapper turned 29 and shared some exciting news and stunning pics.
In her first b-day post, Meg gave fans a glimpse of her upcoming apparel and footwear collection with Nike called Hot Girl Systems.
"It’s giving details. It’s giving versatility. It’s giving wear it at the gym or the club," Meg writes on Instagram. "Hotties, my first collection with @nike, Hot Girl Systems is here. Inspired by how I want y’all to feel – like the hotties you are."
"Happy Birthday to Me," she wrote in her second post along with five glamour shots.
The Sweetest Pie artist's birthday look featured red feathery leaf-like embellishments that sprouted from an all-white mock neck dress.
The post boasts over a million likes, with thousands chiming in in the comments to wish the WAP rapper a "happy birthday."
Meg's Hotties can't wait for her new Nike apparel to drop
The Hot Girl Systems post also boasts thousands of likes, and the biker shorts with Meg's signature Hottie flames sold out on her website within hours.
Per Glamour Magazine, the apparel will also hit Nike.com on February 20 with the release of the Nike By You Air Max 97s.
Megan Thee Stallion teamed up with Nike in 2021 for workout sessions and told Glamour that this collection has been a long time coming.
Meg says she and Nike want to empower women "to define fitness and health on their own terms, while feeling sexy, confident, and stylish."
Megan Thee Stallion's fans are surely marking their calendars for the hot new Nike release!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/Megan Thee Stallion