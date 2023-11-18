Megan Thee Stallion's ex Pardi Fontaine gets dragged for diss track

Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion's ex, rapper Pardi Fontaine, hit back at her cheating claims with a diss track that wasn't well received by fans!

Megan Thee Stallion's fans defended on after her ex, Pardison Fontaine (l.), dropped a diss track taking jabs at her. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/pardi & theestallion

Savage!

On Friday, the 28-year-old WAP rapper's ex dropped, titled THEE PERSON, as a direct response to Megan's cheating allegations in her latest track, Cobra.

Fontaine calls out Megan's "half-truths" and "lies" in the single, rapping, "God I treated you like a queen, whole time I'm a clown in your circus, I tried to pull you up out of the mud here you are tryna drown me on purpose."

He continues, "This ain't for Megan Thee Stallion, it's for Megan Thee person."

He adds, "Your soul is disgusting, you got everything but you still ain’t happy," claiming that he hopes the Savage artist "gets the help" she needs.

Unfortunately for Fontaine, fans didn't respond well to the track and took to X to savagely drag the rapper, who Megan split from earlier this year.