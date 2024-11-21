Miley Cyrus defends Chappell Roan from fan backlash: "I wish people would not give her a hard time"

Los Angeles, California - Pop icon Miley Cyrus recently revealed her admiration for up-and-coming singer Chappell Roan and her approach to navigating the pressures of the music industry.

Miley Cyrus (r.) recently revealed that she wishes people would stop giving Chappell Roan a hard time settling into the music industry. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & Screenshot/Instagram/@chappellroan

Miley has been there and done that!

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, the 31-year-old singer dished on a past encounter with the Hot to Go! artist.

When Chappell took to TikTok to ask for respect from her fanbase, the Disney Channel alum was one of the many celebrities who reached out.

"I wish people would not give her a hard time," she said, mentioning how different it must be entering the industry with phones and social media now.

"That wasn't always a part of my life, and I'm not a part of it now," she added.

The 26-year-old, who has openly shared her struggles with fame, has found openness and safety in the support of fellow musicians.

Chappell even admitted to being invited to Miley's exclusive parties, a clear testament to the pair's blossoming artistic relationship!