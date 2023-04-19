Millie Bobby Brown has bride vibes in bikini snap with fiancé Jake Bongiovi!

Los Angeles, California - Newly engaged Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is already channeling her bride era in a sweet new photo with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi.

Millie Bobby Brown (c) wore a bikini fit for a future bride in a new snap shared by her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi. © Collage: Handout / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/jakebongiovi

The 19-year-old shocked fans on April 11 when she unveiled her diamond ring and confirmed she's heading down the aisle!

The couple, who have been together since 2021, shared several adorable photos revealing the news, and Bongiovi has kept up the excitement with a recent Instagram story.

On Saturday, Bongiovi, the 20-year-old son of rock icon Jon Bon Jovi, posted another pic with Brown, expressing his gratitude for the outpouring of support from fans.

"Thank you for all of the kind words!" he captioned the snap.

In the photo, the Enola Holmes actor donned a white bikini paired with a sheer coverup with pearl adornments, giving off some serious wedding vibes!

Though the pair's young ages led to some initial surprise among fans, it's all love for the future newlyweds!