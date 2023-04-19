Millie Bobby Brown has bride vibes in bikini snap with fiancé Jake Bongiovi!
Los Angeles, California - Newly engaged Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is already channeling her bride era in a sweet new photo with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi.
The 19-year-old shocked fans on April 11 when she unveiled her diamond ring and confirmed she's heading down the aisle!
The couple, who have been together since 2021, shared several adorable photos revealing the news, and Bongiovi has kept up the excitement with a recent Instagram story.
On Saturday, Bongiovi, the 20-year-old son of rock icon Jon Bon Jovi, posted another pic with Brown, expressing his gratitude for the outpouring of support from fans.
"Thank you for all of the kind words!" he captioned the snap.
In the photo, the Enola Holmes actor donned a white bikini paired with a sheer coverup with pearl adornments, giving off some serious wedding vibes!
Though the pair's young ages led to some initial surprise among fans, it's all love for the future newlyweds!
Millie Bobby Brown celebrates engagement to Jake Bongiovi
Brown's Stranger Things family was among the many tributes paid to the couple after the big news, with Noah Schnapp, Jamie Campbell Bower, and more leaving sweet messages under her post.
"MY BEST FRIEND IS ENGAGED," Schnapp wrote on his Instagram story, resharing the engagement announcement.
Brown also gave fans a closer look at the ring in a recent Instagram video, where she announced her new line of coffee.
Cover photo: Collage: Handout / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/jakebongiovi