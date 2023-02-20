Millie Bobby Brown dances in her birthday with a dramatic new look

Los Angeles, California - Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown celebrated her golden birthday on Sunday with disco balls and a stylish new look.

Millie Bobby Brown celebrated her golden birthday on Sunday, turning 19 on February 19. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

New year, new hair!

The new 19-year-old has ditched her long blonde locks for a fresh brunette bob.

Brown rang in her 19th birthday on February 19 at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles, sharing a glamorous photo of herself hitting the dance floor with friends under hanging disco balls.

The Enola Holmes actor captioned the Instagram post, "howdy 19."



She donned a glitzy two-piece black outfit with sparkly details for the outing.

Brown was also rocking a new tattoo on her arm, but it's unclear as to whether the ink is permanent or temporary for the celebration.

Also noticeable in the post is her very real tattoo featuring the numbers "011" to honor her breakout role as Eleven in the hit Netflix series.

Brown's Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp shared a sweet tribute to the birthday girl on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to my partner in crime for life. I love you so much," the 18-year-old wrote, along with a series of photos of the pair.

Brown's boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, also honored her with some sweet snaps on Instagram.

"Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams. I love you more than words can describe. Everything about you is golden down to the core," the 20-year-old wrote.