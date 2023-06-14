Millie Bobby Brown shows off TikTok-viral hair color trend

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown is no stranger to the latest beauty trends, and her subtle new hair color is TikTok's hottest look.

Millie Bobby Brown has been sporting the TikTok-famous "Scandi hairline" look since March. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/milliebobbybrown

The 19-year-old has been sporting some new highlights in her usual brunette 'do at her recent public appearances, and the unique style is currently trending big on TikTok.

On Tuesday, Millie's make-up brand posted a new close-up shot of her look from a fan convention last month.

The snap showed off the Stranger Things star's dyed "Scandi hairline," a trend that has recently popped off on the video-sharing platform.

In one viral tutorial, a hairstylist details the coloring job that involves the bleaching of the first pieces of the front hairline. The process results in lighter pieces framing the face for a brighter, sun-kissed look.

If you look closely, Millie has actually been sporting the chic style for a while now, with her first social media post with the highlights being shared in March.

Though the Enola Holmes actor is most recognized with brown locks, she hasn't been afraid to try out different looks over the years.