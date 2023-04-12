Millie Bobby Brown's Stranger Things co-stars react to her engagement news!

Los Angeles, California - Friends don't lie, and Millie Bobby Brown's Stranger Things co- stars have officially weighed on her engagement to Jake Bongiovi!

Millie Bobby Brown received a special tribute from her Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp (r) after announcing her engagement. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@jakebongiovi & @noahschnapp

Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers in the sci-fi TV show, led the tributes to the happy couple on Tuesday as he reshared Brown's engagement photo on his Instagram story.

"MY BEST FRIEND IS ENGAGED," the 18-year-old wrote under the black-and-white snap.

In the original post's comments, Schnapp shared an equally enthusiastic reaction, writing, "OH MY GOD CONGRATS."

Jamie Campbell Bower channeled the opposite of his villainous character Vecna with his reaction, commenting a flood of red hearts on Brown's post.

Cara Buono, who plays Karen Wheeler in the show, wrote, "Beautiful! So happy for you!" while Brett Gelman, who portrays the eccentric Murray Bauman, said, "CONGRATS MILLS!!!"

Brown's on-screen love interest, Finn Wolfhard, was among those who liked the post, as well as Taylor Swift, whose lyrics Brown quoted in her caption.

The Enola Holmes actor is expected to reunite with her Stranger Things family soon as the Netflix hit gears up to kick off production on season 5.