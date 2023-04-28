Do MrBeast and PewDiePie have a joint video in the works?

Tokyo, Japan - MrBeast nearly broke the internet this week when he shared photos of himself meeting fellow YouTube star PewDiePie for the first time.

YouTube's biggest stars - MrBeast and PewDiePie - met for the first time, sparking speculations from fans that the two may be working on a video together. © Screenshot / Instagram / @mrbeast

Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson shared an Instagram post on Thursday featuring snaps of the two at what seems to be a carnival with the caption, "I finally met Pewdiepie."

Within less than 24 hours, the post got well over four million likes, and the comment section was flooded with users raving over two of the biggest influencers in the world coming together.

"The king and the prince that was promised," said one user, while another joked, "Half of YouTube's revenue right here."

Another fan finally said what was on everyone's mind: "Japan content is coming, yes?"

Can fans expect a crossover video from these two creators?