Olivia Dunne blasts Andrew Tate for sliding into her DMs
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne has revealed that misogynist influencer Andrew Tate once slid into her DMs.
During an appearance on the Full Send Podcast on Thursday, the 20-year-old athlete dished on the "biggest" names who have sent her private messages on social media.
Livvy named Tate, who was recently indicted on rape and human trafficking charges in Romania, as one of her more notable DM-ers.
She also revealed his message, which read, "Come to Europe dear," with a rose emoji. The gymnastics star previously shared the DM last August with her followers via TikTok.
Tate was first arrested on sex trafficking charges last December. Prior to that, the influencer was banned from multiple social media sites for repeated misogynistic comments.
Elsewhere in her podcast appearance, Olivia dished on her recent brand deals and NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) earnings.
Olivia Dunne spills on her highest-paid brand deals
Olivia, who is the highest-paid female student-athlete, said that "long-term brand deals" are her favorite, as they allow her to form strong relationships with the companies.
While she prefers not to disclose any monetary amounts, she alluded to her largest deal being over $500,000.
According to On3, Olivia currently holds an NIL valuation of $3.3 million.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/livvy & Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP