Olivia Dunne celebrates Labor Day the American way in viral TikTok
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne celebrated Labor Day in patriotic style, as documented in her latest viral TikTok!
The 20-year-old LSU gymnast proudly flaunted her love of country music in her most recent video on TikTok, which she shared on Monday.
In the clip, Livvy lip-synced the lyrics to Something Like That by Tim McGraw while rocking a patriotic bikini top under a light blue tube top. She completed the look with some trendy low-rise, wide-leg jeans.
"It was Labor Weekend / I was 17," McGraw sings in the snippet. "I bought a coke and some gasoline."
Mimicking the lines, Olivia held up a Coke and the pump at a gas station as she sang the 1999 hit.
"been waiting for this one," she said in the caption.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model's celebrations come as a welcome break amid a busy training schedule at LSU.
Olivia is kicking off her senior year this fall, which means 2024 will mark her final season with LSU gymnastics.
Despite her intense training, Olivia has still made time to wow her millions of social media followers with impressive routines and hilarious skits shared to TikTok.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@livvy