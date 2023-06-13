Olivia Dunne flaunts her figure in black bikini on Italian yacht

Capri, Italy - Sun's out, buns out, right? Olivia Dunne certainly thinks so!

Olivia Dunne showed off her recent getaway to Capri, Italy, with some stunning snaps on Instagram. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne

The most sought-out college athlete in the nation, Dunne is always on the go, making several celebrity appearances as the highest-paid female college athlete.

This week, however, the LSU gymnast is taking some time off as she enjoys a lavish Italian getaway.

As expected, she shared some photos on her Instagram feed on Monday that certainly caught the attention of her multimillion social media fan base.

In the modelesque post, Livvy dove into her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit modeling bag to pose and show off her Black Vuori bikini and rock-solid gymnastics physique.

With the caption, "Ms. Worldwide," Dunne shared three pictures from all different angles that sent fans' pulses racing.