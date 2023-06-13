Olivia Dunne flaunts her figure in black bikini on Italian yacht
Capri, Italy - Sun's out, buns out, right? Olivia Dunne certainly thinks so!
The most sought-out college athlete in the nation, Dunne is always on the go, making several celebrity appearances as the highest-paid female college athlete.
This week, however, the LSU gymnast is taking some time off as she enjoys a lavish Italian getaway.
As expected, she shared some photos on her Instagram feed on Monday that certainly caught the attention of her multimillion social media fan base.
In the modelesque post, Livvy dove into her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit modeling bag to pose and show off her Black Vuori bikini and rock-solid gymnastics physique.
With the caption, "Ms. Worldwide," Dunne shared three pictures from all different angles that sent fans' pulses racing.
Olivia Dunne shares snaps from her Italian getaway
"What a post 100/10," one fan commented.
"International slay," LSU teammate Elena Arenas wrote.
"I am obsessed w these," fellow influencer Alex French said.
With over 7 million followers on TikTok, Dunne also went viral for another fun-in-the-sun Capri post that featured her sister Julianna.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne