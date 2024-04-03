Olivia Dunne give fans big reality check: "The side the media does NOT want to see"

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Not even 10.0 LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is perfect, and she gave fans a delightful reality check in her latest TikTok to prove just that!

Olivia Dunne gave fans a big reality check when it comes to perfection with her latest viral TikTok showing a not-so-glamorous side of her that they've never seen before. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne

While many social media users tend to showcase only their best angles, Livvy flipped the script in her recent viral TikTok, much to the amusement of her followers.



In the video shared Tuesday, which has racked up over 400,000 views and counting, Olivia starts with a glammed-up beauty shot before hilariously transitioning to a more "real" moment.

Picture this: messy hair, no makeup, sporting a baseball cap, clutching a bag of Cheetos Crunch Chips, and looking a bit lost.

"The side the media does NOT want to see," she captioned the post.

Fans couldn't get enough of Livvy's humorous take, flooding the comments with jokes.