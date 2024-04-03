Olivia Dunne give fans big reality check: "The side the media does NOT want to see"

By Paris McGee Jr.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Not even 10.0 LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is perfect, and she gave fans a delightful reality check in her latest TikTok to prove just that!

While many social media users tend to showcase only their best angles, Livvy flipped the script in her recent viral TikTok, much to the amusement of her followers.

In the video shared Tuesday, which has racked up over 400,000 views and counting, Olivia starts with a glammed-up beauty shot before hilariously transitioning to a more "real" moment.

Picture this: messy hair, no makeup, sporting a baseball cap, clutching a bag of Cheetos Crunch Chips, and looking a bit lost.

"The side the media does NOT want to see," she captioned the post.

Fans couldn't get enough of Livvy's humorous take, flooding the comments with jokes.

Olivia Dunne gets fans buzzing with viral TikTok

Fans had a great sense of humor in response to Olivia Dunne's latest TikTok, adding their own quips in the comments.

"looking great brother," one fan wrote, to which Livvy replied, "Thank you brother."

"Looking good," said another fan, who changed their profile picture to the "unglamorous" Cheetos picture.

"too soon w the prof pic," she said back.

Olivia Dunne is now preparing for the NCAA regional gymnastics competition after winning the SEC conference championship.

