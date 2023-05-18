Olivia Dunne shares sizzling new Sports Illustrated photo that's "a dream"

Puerto Rico - Olivia Dunne is still dreaming about her sizzling photoshoot for Sports Illustrated magazine!

Still dreaming about her sizzling photoshoot for Sports Illustrated, Olivia Dunne shared yet another picture from her iconic feature and fans can't get enough! © Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne

The LSU gymnast recently inked a major deal to join the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family for the 2023 issue of the iconic magazine.

Photographed by legendary photographer Benn Watts in Puerto Rico, a peak of Dunne's rookie shoot broke the internet, garnering millions of likes and hundreds of thousands of comments across social media.

On Wednesday night, Dunne shared yet another photo from her Sports Illustrated feature, that fans absolutely adored!

Captioned, "A dream," her Instagram post earned nearly half a million likes in less than 24 hours, and thousands of comments.

"You're living the dream and I'm just honored to watch it happen live," one fan commented.

"I'm not DUNNE thinking about you," another cleverly added.

"Things you did: THAT," LSU teammate and best friend Elena Arenas shared.

"Okay yeah Louisiana baby!!!!" fellow 2023 Sports Illustrated cover model Brooke Snader wrote.