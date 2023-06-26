Olivia Dunne shows off patriotism in NASCAR style

Nashville, Tennessee - It's safe to say that LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is proud to be an American!

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne was spotted being quite patriotic in Nashville for NASCAR's Ally 400 cup series. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

On Sunday, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model was spotted in action at Nashville Superspeedway for NASCAR's Ally 400 cup series.

There, the beloved athlete-influencer with 11 million-plus social media followers took some time to snap some fire photos and shoot some video content.

Dunne went full patriotic on TikTok while accompanied by members of the US military in a post captioned, "Murica" that's gathering millions of views.

In the clip, the LSU Tiger said her "pronouns are U-S-A," boasting her American pride.

While no one knows what inspired Dunne's seemingly out-of-nowhere patriotism, fans surely flocked to the vid's comments section to show a little patriotism of their own.

"Military enlisting after this [skyrocketing]," one fan wrote.

"Welp, time to put my name in the draft," someone else commented, while another quipped: "lets goo, USA."