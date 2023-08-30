Olivia Dunne's insane handstand balance goes viral on TikTok

Olivia Dunne went back to her roots with another viral TikTok, flaunting her skills in gymnastics ahead of her final season with LSU.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne may be winding down an illustrious college gymnastics career, but it doesn't look like her skills are slowing down anytime soon!

© Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

The LSU gymnast and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is one of the biggest athlete influencers on TikTok, with millions of followers to her name!

While Livvy has become a big sensation outside of gymnastics, she is most known for her athleticism in the sport that she showcases on a regular basis on social media.

In her latest viral TikTok from Tuesday, she went back to her acrobatic roots and displayed an impressive type of balance that fans haven't seen in a while.

Even more impressive, according to Dunne, it "took one try."

Garnering over 2 million views and tens of thousands of likes in less than 24 hours, the gymnastics clip has fans buzzing!

Olivia Dunne impresses TikTok with her gymnastics skills

Olivia Dunne's latest gymnastics video has fans gushing over her skills.
© STEW MILNE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Olivia Dunne's press up to a pencil-straight handstand then maneuvering into a split handstand has fans going nuts, unsure of how she was able to execute the move.

"That's actually impressive ngl," one fan wrote.

"A display of power and finesse," another commented.

"okay but how did she do that," another fan pondered.

"Infriggincredible! 'Nuff said," one fan said.

Olivia Dunne will enter her final season with LSU gymnastics this upcoming spring season of NCAA sports.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

