Olivia Rodrigo teases GUTS song titles in cryptic Instagram video
Los Angeles, California - Singer Olivia Rodrigo just dropped a cryptic Instagram video that has fans busy decoding potential clues about her upcoming album, GUTS.
The 19-year-old has been teasing her next record, GUTS, for weeks now, and her latest Instagram video has Livies even more excited!
So far, Rodrigo's fans have only been able to hear one song from her highly-anticipated sophomore album, vampire, which debuted at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
On Monday, she posted a video showing herself from a bird's-eye view as she shuffles around her bedroom.
At the end of the clip, the Disney+ star begins typing on type-writer with the final page reading, "GUTS tracklist," seemingly confirming that the many clues sprawled across the room are references to the song titles.
Eagle-eyed fans have already found several phrases that could be potential track names, including "obsessed!," "bad idea right," "stranger," and "now i hold you like a grudge."
Olivia Rodrigo fans theorize about GUTS tracklist
Though the typewriter note was as explicit as Rodrigo got about the video's meaning, many fans quickly picked up on the video's intentions.
"As a fellow girl raised by Taylor Swift i know there are Easter eggs all over this video," one fan commented.
The ending of the new video also revealed a new snippet of an unreleased track, which just might be her next single!
GUTS will be released on September 8.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo & Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP