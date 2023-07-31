Olivia Rodrigo teases GUTS song titles in cryptic Instagram video

Los Angeles, California - Singer Olivia Rodrigo just dropped a cryptic Instagram video that has fans busy decoding potential clues about her upcoming album , GUTS.

Olivia Rodrigo seemed to tease the song titles on her upcoming album, GUTS, in a new Instagram video. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo & Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 19-year-old has been teasing her next record, GUTS, for weeks now, and her latest Instagram video has Livies even more excited!

So far, Rodrigo's fans have only been able to hear one song from her highly-anticipated sophomore album, vampire, which debuted at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

On Monday, she posted a video showing herself from a bird's-eye view as she shuffles around her bedroom.

At the end of the clip, the Disney+ star begins typing on type-writer with the final page reading, "GUTS tracklist," seemingly confirming that the many clues sprawled across the room are references to the song titles.

Eagle-eyed fans have already found several phrases that could be potential track names, including "obsessed!," "bad idea right," "stranger," and "now i hold you like a grudge."