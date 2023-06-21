Olivia Rodrigo teases next single with new lyrics and audio snippet

Los Angeles, California - The next music era of Olivia Rodrigo is imminent, and the star has already begun teasing fans with a sneak peek at her new single's lyrics!

Olivia Rodrigo has teased some lyrics from her upcoming single, vampire, which drops on June 30. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo

Since the release of her debut album SOUR in 2021, Olivia Rodrigo fans have been desperate for new music from the 20-year-old artist.

Thankfully, they finally got their wish when she confirmed that her new single from her sophomore album would be dropping on June 30!

The song, which is titled vampire, may be yet another heartbreak anthem from the Grammy winner, per new lyrics teased by Olivia!

On Tuesday, the Disney+ star dropped an Instagram post featuring the handwritten lyrics, "how do you lie? how do you lie? how do you lie?"

She confirmed speculation about the lyrics being from the new single in her caption, which consisted of one vampire emoji.

As fans obsess over what these new lines could hint about the song's subject, Olivia also seemingly teased the song's instrumentals through a special phone line.