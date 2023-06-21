Olivia Rodrigo teases next single with new lyrics and audio snippet
Los Angeles, California - The next music era of Olivia Rodrigo is imminent, and the star has already begun teasing fans with a sneak peek at her new single's lyrics!
Since the release of her debut album SOUR in 2021, Olivia Rodrigo fans have been desperate for new music from the 20-year-old artist.
Thankfully, they finally got their wish when she confirmed that her new single from her sophomore album would be dropping on June 30!
The song, which is titled vampire, may be yet another heartbreak anthem from the Grammy winner, per new lyrics teased by Olivia!
On Tuesday, the Disney+ star dropped an Instagram post featuring the handwritten lyrics, "how do you lie? how do you lie? how do you lie?"
She confirmed speculation about the lyrics being from the new single in her caption, which consisted of one vampire emoji.
As fans obsess over what these new lines could hint about the song's subject, Olivia also seemingly teased the song's instrumentals through a special phone line.
Olivia Rodrigo fans can listen to a snippet of vampire ahead its release
Since the release of SOUR, Olivia has had a "heartbreak hotline" for fans, which can be reached at 323-622-SOUR (7687). Once used to tease her debut album, when fans call the number now, they're met with a snippet of a piano melody, which many believe is from vampire!
While some thought the dark aesthetic of vampire might mean a more punk-inspired vibe in the vein of good 4 u, the melancholic sound of the 15-second clip certainly suggests otherwise.
Either way, fans are counting down the minutes to the big release.
"I've heard enough. Give her the Grammy," one fan said.
