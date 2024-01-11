Olivia Rodrigo shows off vintage style and drops cryptic hint about new music

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has treated fans to some trendy new snaps – and maybe even a secret hint about her next move!

Olivia Rodrigo dropped three new Polaroid snaps to Instagram on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a new carousel post featuring three new Polaroid photos.

The first saw Olivia sitting in a director's chair, rocking red lipstick and a white tank.

The snap appears to be from her recent live performance of her GUTS hit get him back! as part of a series for VEVO. The performances, which also included pretty isn't pretty and all-american b***h, were released on YouTube last month.

The Grammy winner sparked some new theories in her second photo, which was a shot of a banner bearing her name over the number 5.

The cryptic post led many fans to speculate that the number could mean that the highly-anticipated streaming release of the GUTS deluxe tracks will finally arrive on February 5. The four tracks have only been released on vinyl so far, with one being attached to each of the four variants of the GUTS vinyl before being released as a quartet for Record Store Day.

Olivia's post wrapped up with a Polaroid documenting her stunning look for the Academy's Governors Awards on Tuesday. She attended in support of her song Can't Catch Me Now, which has been shortlisted for Best Original Song at the 2024 Oscars.

The traitor artist's new post comes after she gave her rumored new boyfriend, Louis Partridge, a subtle shout-out online.