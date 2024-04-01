Olivia Rodrigo teases Louis Partridge romance with so american-inspired TikTok
Toronto, Canada - Olivia Rodrigo dropped a not-so-subtle hint about the inspiration behind her latest deluxe song, so american, in a viral new TikTok.
In a slideshow video posted over the weekend, the 21-year-old singer shared photos representing some of the lyrics of the track's bridge.
The first picture showed Olivia screaming with the lines, "He laughs at all my jokes, and he says I'm so," before transitioning to the next slide, which showed her decked out in British merch during a visit to London.
"So American," she wrote above it, finishing the lyric.
The bonus track, penned well after the initial release of GUTS in September, debuted earlier this month on the deluxe version of Olivia's sophomore album, GUTS (spilled).
so american quickly sparked fan theories suggesting it was written about her rumored boyfriend, Louis Partridge, and her nod to his UK origins has given fans yet another hint that the speculation is correct.
Is Louis Partridge the inspiration behind Olivia Rodrigo's so american?
Olivia first sparked dating rumors with the 20-year-old actor in October 2023, and it seemed that the romance was all but confirmed when photos of the two indulging in some PDA while out in New York hit social media in December.
The two have not officially confirmed the status of their relationship, but Louis recently broke his silence on the alleged love story in an interview published last month.
While discussing the challenges of dating as a celebrity, he admitted: "I think [Olivia's] got it a lot worse than I have. I can be a bit of a normal person. She's got tons and tons of eyes on her case."
As the Grammy winner continues her sold-out arena tour, Louis has been spotted by fans at several of the North American shows thus far, including her opening night in Palm Springs.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / PA Images & Screenshot/TikTok/@livbedumb