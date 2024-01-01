Olivia Rodrigo teases major hair makeover for the new year

Los Angeles, California - Will Olivia Rodrigo adopt a whole new look in 2024?

Olivia Rodrigo playfully teased a new look for the new year as she revealed her New Year's resolution heading into 2024 in a viral TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo & Screenshot/TikTok/@livbedumb

On Sunday, the 20-year-old singer took to TikTok to share her New Year's resolution, which was to talk herself into a major hair makeover.

"My New Year's resolution is to convince myself to...to...to get a new hairstyle," Olivia lip-synced in the clip.

As it turns out, the quote wasn't exactly in her own words.

The viral TikTok audio actually comes from an old interview with a young Kendall Jenner, which was recently reshared by the MTV UK TikTok page.

While the Grammy winner may have just been participating in the trending sound, fans couldn't help but wonder what kind of makeover Olivia could rock in 2024.

"BLONDE OLIVIA?!?!?!?" one fan commented.

"PLEASE THE BANGS AGAIN," another suggested.

A new hairstyle may or may not be in the cards, but 2024 is sure to be another stellar year for the GUTS artist either way.

Her acclaimed sophomore album has scored her six nominations at the 2024 Grammy Awards, which will be held on February 4.