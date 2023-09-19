What are Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS Tour presales on Ticketmaster?
New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo is set to hit the road with the GUTS Tour, but securing tickets will be no easy task for fans.
After the release of her acclaimed sophomore album, the 20-year-old singer sent fans into a frenzy with the news of the GUTS Tour, kicking off in 2024.
With a star as popular as Rodrigo, fans can expect to be in for quite the battle with Ticketmaster to secure their tickets.
To combat bots and other issues plaguing concert sales today, Ticketmaster has required fans to register in advance for the two sales for GUTS Tour tickets.
The clock is ticking before the great war commences, so this is everything Livvies need to know about Ticketmaster's two presales for the GUTS Tour.
What is the American Express Early Access presale for the GUTS Tour?
First up for Livvies is the American Express Early Access presale. This sale is only available to American Express Card Members, so you'll need to have an AmEx card on file with your Ticketmaster account to register.
If selected, fans who registered for this sale will receive an email confirming their invitation to the presale by the end of the day on September 19. Fans who registered but were not selected will receive an email confirming their placement on the waitlist.
An active American Express card must be used to complete the purchase during this presale.
The American Express Early Access presale will be held on September 20 at 3:00 PM local venue time.
What is the Registration Onsale for the GUTS Tour?
The other GUTS Tour presale is the Registration Onsale, which is open to any fan with a Ticketmaster account. However, fans must register ahead of time in order to receive an invitation.
Once again, registering does not guarantee access to the sale. Invitations or waitlist notifications will be sent via email on September 20.
Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis once the sale begins.
The GUTS Tour Registration Onsale begins on September 21 at 3:00 PM local venue time.
Good luck, Livvies!
Cover photo: Collage: Catherine Powell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP